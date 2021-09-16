Priyanka Chopra Checks Into New York For Nick Jonas' Birthday

Priyanka Chopra photographed at the airport. (courtesy priyankaonline)

Highlights Nick Jonas turned 29 on Thursday

Priyanka married Nick in 2018

Priyanka has been working in London for the last few months

Priyanka Chopra wouldn't have missed Nick Jonas' 29th birthday for the world and so she checked into New York for her husband's special day. The actress was spotted at New York's JFK airport, dressed in a Christian Dior sweatshirt. The actress, who has been staying in London for the last few months for work, especially flew to the US for Nick Jonas' birthday. Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

See the airport pictures:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Well, Nick Jonas is a true blue romantic. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London.

About Priyanka's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She will also be seen in Matrix 4.