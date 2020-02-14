Priyanka Chopra, 'Changing The Status Quo' Since 2000. See Throwback To Miss World

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra conquered the 'world' in 2000, when she was just 18. But she had a bigger goal in mind and almost "20 years later", she says, nothing's changed. Priyanka took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and returned to Instagram with a photo of her 18-year-old self from when she was crowned Miss World in November 2000. "Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium... the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream," read an excerpt from Priyanka's caption. Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, added a powerful message to her throwback post: "Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve."

Priyanka Chopra's fellow Miss India winners in 2000 were Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza. While Priyanka won the Miss World title later that year, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe and Dia Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific title.

Three years after her Miss World win, Priyanka Chopra stepped into Bollywood with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. Over a decade later, she became a global icon debuting in American TV with Quantico and making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch. Since then, she's also starred in Hollywood releases Isn't It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake.

Priyanka Chopra married singer-songwriter Nick Jonas in 2018 and recently attended the Grammy Awards with him. Ahead of that, she was spotted at the Golden Globes with Nick, where they were presenters.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has an impressive set of projects lined-up. She will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka will also host a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.