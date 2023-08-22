Priyanka Chopra Captioned This Album 'August Magic.' It's Easy To See Why

Priyanka Chopra shared these images. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is setting all sorts of goals with her new carousel post. On Tuesday, she shared a bunch of pictures from her busy month. "August magic," she captioned it. The Instagram post begins with Priyanka Chopra's outfit details. She tagged her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray and the jewelry brand she represents (BVLGARi) in her post. The album begins with a close-up shot of her navel piecing. The second picture features her posing with husband Nick Jonas. The next shot features their daughter Malti Marie playing with a baby doll. Some more cute pictures of Malti Marie incoming. Another click is that of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie from Central Park, New York.

Like we mentioned before, Priyanka and Nick had a super busy August. The actress accompanied Nick Jonas to his band's tour. "You are a magnet Nick Jonas. MM and I are so lucky to have you Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo! Great job JB team the band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight," she captioned it.

Nick Jonas curated pictures from his Yankee Stadium performance last week. The album also features Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie. "From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can't wait for night two tonight," he captioned the post.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. The film released earlier this year.