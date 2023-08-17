Priyanka Chopra Hands Out Snacks To Staff At Husband Nick Jonas' Concert. The Internet Approves

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: jerryxmimi)

An inside clip from The Jonas Brothers' US concert tour, featuring global star Priyanka Chopra, is melting hearts and how. The Jonas Brothers are currently on a tour and have been performing in the US. Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra was recently pictured at the singer-actor's recent concert in Boston. While at the concert, Priyanka Chopra was also seen looking after the event staff besides cheering for the boy band. In the clip, shared by a fan page, we can see global star Priyanka Chopra taking a break from cheering to distribute food packets among the event staff.

The Sky Is Pink star's generosity didn't go unnoticed as several fans flocked to the comment sector to praise the actress. One user commented, "She's a gem," while another gushed, "She is always generous and has a good heart…!!! Love her soooh much."

Take a look at the post we are talking about:

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra dropped a photo from Nick Jonas' concert at Yankee Stadium. The actress can be seen clicking Nick's photo on her phone and she captioned it. "All eyes on you, Nick Jonas."

Last Sunday, Priyanka Chopra posted a bunch of photos from Nick's New York concert and congratulated him for beginning the tour on a high note. Calling the first show, "seamless and awe-inspiring," the Citadel star said she and their daughter Malti Marie are lucky to have him. Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to her and Nick's looks from the first day of the concert. However, our heart is set on this frame featuring Priyanka, holding Malti Marie in her arms while dad Nick tries to put a headset on her tiny head.

Sharing the images, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, and the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight!"

This is what Priyanka Chopra posted:

Here are some inside videos of Priyanka Chopra mingling with the fans at the concert:

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.