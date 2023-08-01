Nick Jonas' July Photo Dump With Usual Suspects Priyanka Chopra And Malti Marie

Nick Jonas shared this image. (courtesy: nickjonas )

American singer-actor and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas's July album is sugar, spice and everything nice. The singer, who is a doting husband and father, treated his Instafam on Tuesday to a photo dump from July and it is pure love. The photo dump obviously features his wife Priyanka Chopra and their little one Malti Marie. In a couple of images, we see Nick and Priyanka posing for the camera in beach wear. Another one has dad Nick playing with Malti Marie . Our favorite is however a candid family picture showing Priyanka Chopra smiling widely while lying on the beach with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas by her side.

Sharing the series of images, Nick Jonas wrote, "July was a movie." Take a look at the post here:

A few days back, global star Priyanka Chopra turned 41. To wish his beautiful wife, Nick Jonas posted a romantic picture with Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram. In the picture, Priyanka and Nick are posing cozily for the camera. They are sitting on a yacht. Keeping the caption short and sweet, Nick wrote, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love" and posted a heart emoji along with a celebratory emoji with it. Designer Falguni Peacock wished Priyanka a happy birthday on Nick's post. She commented, "Happy Birthday Priyanka!" and dropped a few heart emojis with it.

Take a look at Nick Jonas' post here:

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. Malti Marie was born through surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.