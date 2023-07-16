Cuteness Alert: Priyanka Chopra Giggles As Husband Nick Jonas Struggles To Untie Her Ponytail

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra. (Courtesy: priyankachopra )

This video of Nick Jonas attempting to untie his wife Priyanka Chopra's hair might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. The global star on Saturday night, treated her fans to an adorable clip of herself and her husband Nick Jonas from inside a car. In the video, we can see Nick struggling to untie Priyanka's ponytail, making her giggle as he continues in his endeavors. The video ends with Nick shaking his head as Priyanka says "ow". Sharing the video, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Ponytails are complicated."

Earlier in the day, Priyanka and Nick Jonas had attended the Wimbledon Women's Final. Singer-actor Nick Jonas shared a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram from their day out. In it, we can see Priyanka Chopra posing in a floral dress with her husband Nick, who looks dapper in a suit. Sharing the images, Nick Jonas wrote, "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my love. Such an honour to sit in the Royal box and watch Marketa Simkova win her first grand slam."

Last week, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas celebrated their birthday together. She shared a video of the birthday twins dancing together and she wrote, "And that's how it's done. Thank you, Nick Jonas, for always making every celebration so incredible. Miss you all." Priyanka also wished her mother-in-law on her Instagram story by writing, "Happy birthday Denise Jonas. We love you and celebrate you every day."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.