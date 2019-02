Priyanka Chopra shared this picture with Nick Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas landed in India last night and their first stop is New Delhi. The 36-year-old actress recently shared a picture of herself and Nick from the national capital and wrote, "Best travel buddy ever. Hello, Delhi. So good to be back." Once in Delhi, Priyanka will reportedly resume shooting for her next film The Sky Is Pink, a part of which she filmed before her wedding in December. However, there is no official update on Priyanka's schedule yet. Farhan Akhtar and Dangal actress Zaira Wasim are her The Sky Is Pink co-stars and the film is being directed by Shonali Bose.

Meanwhile, it appears that Priyanka and Nick's friends in Los Angeles are already missing the couple. Actress Elizabeth Chambers commented on Priyanka's post and wrote, "Love, but back to LA soon, please!"

Here's the picture Priyanka Chopra shared with her 'best travel buddy' Nick Jonas.

Before flying to India, Priyanka and Nick attended the Oscar after-party, hosted by Vanity Fair, in Los Angeles on Sunday night. For the after-party, Priyanka stunned in an Elie Saab gown and accessorised her look with Chopard earrings and Nick was dapper in a blue tuxedo.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married a two-part wedding ceremony in December in Jodhpur. After hosting three wedding receptions, the couple flew to London for Christmas and then to Switzerland for New Year's.

Priyanka's third Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic? hit the screens a couple of weeks ago. And, the aforementioned The Sky Is Pink is expected to release in October this year.