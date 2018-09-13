Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Paint Los Angeles Pink

Priyanka and Nick in LA! (courtesy priyanka_chopra_news)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick were spotted on a date in LA The couple were spotted hanging out with friends Photos of Priyanka and Nick are viral on social media

It's always a delight to see Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together. The couple were spotted in Los Angeles recently, hanging out with friends and work-partners - celebrity manager Anjula Acharia and American filmmaker Brian Grazer. As soon as Priyanka and Nick stepped out, there was a case of incessant popping of the flashbulbs. But from the loved-up pictures pictures of the couple that are now viral on social media, it appears that they were oblivious of the paparazzi and continued to have a great time anyway - they were spotted walking hand-in-hand and cuddling as they navigated around. We also want to know what the joke was as Priyanka and Nick were spotted sharing a light moment.

Priyanka may be having the time of her life in Los Angeles but thedidn't forget to wish her fans in India on Ganesh Chaturthi:

Today marks the beginning of #GaneshChaturthi... A festival where we invoke the blessings of Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles. Here's wishing everyone a week filled with beautiful memories and a life filled with blessings! Ganpati Bappa Morya! — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 13, 2018

Back to her LA diaries!

Priyanka Chopra sported and pant combo in hot pink from the shelves of A.L.C. Priyanka finished her look as she accessorised with statement jewellery and wore her hair in a sleek pony. She was spotted carrying a Gucci handbag. Absolutely chic and smart.

Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka shared a story on her Instagram account, sharing the wonderful LA view she woke up to. Here's how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas painted the town pink!

Ahead of their LA retreat, the couple made a stunning entry at the New York Fashion Show. They were guests at Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary celebrations at Central Park's Bethesda Terrace. At the fashion gala, Priyanka turned heads as in a crystal-embellished Ralph Lauren ensemble, while Nick looked sharp and suave in a tux from Ralph Lauren's Purple Label collection.

Priyanka and Nick are living life to the fullest - they recently went on an envy-inducing Mexican holiday and were spotted together at the US Open tournament. Joining them were Nick's brother Joe, his actress girlfriend Sophie Turner and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra. Ahead of that they were spotted chilling in Malibu. Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 25, confirmed their engagement in Mumbai last month with an intimate roka ceremony and a party afterwards. Though fans can't wait to see these two get married, the couple haven't announced a wedding date yet.