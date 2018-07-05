Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrated Fourth Of July Together. Maybe?

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at the Mumbai airport

Actress Priyanka Chopra may have started Fourth of July celebrations with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas in New York. On Thursday, Nick Jonas Instagrammed a photo of the Jonas brothers' tradition of watching the fireworks celebrating the American Independence Day together and hours later, Priyanka posted a video of two little girls waving the American flag from apparently the same location. This makes us believe that they may have started the celebrations together. After all, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been almost inseparable for over a month now. Here's the photo Nick Jonas shared with his 15.5 million Instagram followers:



And this is a screenshot from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story:



Priyanka arrived with Nick Jonas in India last week and they took off for a vacation in Goa with Priyanka's family. They returned in time to attend the Ambani party, where Nick Jonas was Priyanka's plus one.



Before returning to New York, Priyanka and Nick made a stop-over in Brazil, where Nick had a concert. Priyanka was spotted clicking pictures of the 25-year-old singer from the audience podium.

Reports of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating spread like wildfire after the actress was spotted with the singer at his yacht party at the end of May. Before leaving for India, Priyanka and Nick were spotted in New York several time and the Quantico star also attended Nick's cousin's wedding.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met during the Met Gala last year where they represented designer Ralph Lauren.



