Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Making New York Look So Good

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are giving us major sartorial goals and how. After ruling the Met Gala red carpet in New York, the couple showed up at the after party in equally impressive ensembles. For the afterparty, Priyanka Chopra opted for a red outfit, also designed by Valentino and accessorised her look with a black necktie. Nick Jonas complemented her in an all-black outfit. Full points for her hairdo. Sharing pictures of her look on Instagram, the actress simply added a black heart and black spade emoji.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

The star couple walked the red carpet at the Met Gala dressed in black and white Valentino numbers. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra posted pictures of her red carpet look on Instagram and she wrote, "First Monday in May."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. The actress recently starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.