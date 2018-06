Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are A Gold Mine For Paparazzi. Another Pic

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in New York. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights They've trended on again and off again after their first pictures in May Priyanka attended Nick's cousin's wedding over the weekend In latest photos, Priyanka and Nick were spotted on the streets of NYC

I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018

Priyanka Chopra's New York diary is filling up with more and more photos of her and Nick Jonas - the Internet thinks it can't be a coincidence. It started after pictures from their yacht outing at the end of May went viral and the internet popped up the question - "Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating?" After that Priyanka and Nick Jonas were spotted at the airport, at Nick's cousin's wedding, on a dinner date and in the latest pictures, they were spotted on the streets of New York. Only now, the Internet thinks this was deliberate. "They are doing it for the paps! Suddenly so much they go out? Doesn't it seem strange?" read one comment. " Why are they going out every single day that too in front of paps?" added another inquisitive Instagram user. Dating on not, one thing's for sure that the Internet is obsessed with Priyanka and Nick Jonas' photos.Here are latest photos:Here are pictures from their dinner date, which went viral on Wednesday night:Priyanka Chopra will return to India in a few days to start filming Ali Abbas Zafar's, in which she co-stars with Salman Khan. But before that, Priyanka has to complete hercommitments. The crime drama series, which launched Priyanka Chopra in the West, will end after the current (third) season. Priyanka Chopra's travel calendar is mostly full as she globetrots for her UNICEF assignments and other work commitments too. Recently, Priyanka andfeatured in headlines after an episode of the show angered Indian fans. Priyanka also apologised for the content and said that she's a "proud Indian."Priyanka Chopra is currently focusing onandwhile she awaits the release ofand