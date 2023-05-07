Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie's Saturday Outing Is Too Adorable To Miss

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Done with hosting Love Again after party at her New York Restaurant, global star Priyanka Chopra is now back to spending some quality time with her little one. The actress in her latest Instagram entry, shared some adorable pictures of herself with her daughter Malti Marie as they can be seen shopping for some stuffed toys. In the first we can see mom Priyanka holding her little girl in her arms as they scout a toy store. In the following images we get her glimpse of Malti as she curiously observes a tiny hot dog stand and plays with other kids including Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughter Valentina. Sharing the image, Priyanka Chopra captioned the image, "Saturday done right."

Take a look at the post here:

Priyanka Chopra is indeed a doting mother and her Instagram feed stands as proof. The Citadel star, who totally slayed at the Met Gala event earlier this week, also shared some behind-the-scene pictures of herself from the make-up chair with daughter Malti Marie on her lap. Sharing the image she wrote, "Met glam with mama #MM." See the post here.

The actress and her husband welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January, last year. Priyanka, at the time of announcing the happy news, had said that Malti spent “100 plus days in the NICU”. Now recently in an interview with Today.com, Priyanka opened up about those “initial days” when Malti was born.

Priyanka Chopra said that it was a “harrowing time” for her. The actress added how Nick Jonas gave her strength. “I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do because I don't know what to do.' And he's like, ‘Just get into the car with me.' And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever.”

Recently the little one also visited India with her parents. On Malti's first visit to India, Priyanka Chopra added that the one-year-old had a lot of fun. She “experienced all kinds of firsts, from going to a Hindu temple [Siddhivinayak temple, in Mumbai] to eating spicy Indian food.”