Priyadarshan Credits Aditya Dhar's 'Guts' For <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success: "He Did Things Better Than Me"

Aditya Dhar is currently riding high, and for good reason. Following the massive success of Dhurandhar, the director's sequel, Dhurandhar 2, released on March 19, is performing exceptionally well at the box office and has already broken several records. Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, under whom Aditya earlier worked as an assistant director, has now lavished praise on him.

What Priyadarshan Said

In a conversation with India Today, Priyadarshan spoke about Aditya's conviction as a filmmaker.

"Some people have guts. I've seen both kinds of people. One is Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made Animal, and another is Aditya Dhar. I asked them, 'What gives you the confidence to work on a four-hour film?' They said, 'It will work, sir.' It's against all the theories of a hit film. No producer will ever allow you to make a four-hour film, but the conviction of the director is the ultimate thing," he said.

Speaking about Aditya's approach to learning cinema, Priyadarshan added, "That is the only way we can make films. I never went to any school; I just watched films and learned from masters. In the same way, Aditya, I don't know if I taught him anything, but by being with me, he learned by himself. He did things better than me, and that's how Dhurandhar happened."

Aditya began his film career as an assistant director and worked closely with Priyadarshan during his early years. He assisted the filmmaker on projects such as Aakrosh and Tezz and also contributed as a dialogue writer. After Dhurandhar achieved major box office success, Priyadarshan penned a congratulatory note for him.



He wrote, "There is no greater happiness than watching my disciple rise with such remarkable success. Congratulations, Aditya Dhar, on Dhurandhar and heartfelt wishes for Dhurandhar 2."

About Dhurandhar 2

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 49.70 crore in the domestic market on Thursday, slightly higher than Wednesday's figures. The total domestic collection now stands at Rs 675 crore (net) and Rs 806.30 crore (gross). The worldwide collection has reached Rs 1,067.24 crore.

In its first week, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 624.47 crore in India.

NDTV, in its review of the film, wrote: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year and the top-earner in a single language. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in the sequel.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Actor Udaybir Sandhu Recalls Working With Ranveer Singh: 'Unlike Other Actors, He Is Very Secure'