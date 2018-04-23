Priya Prakash Varrier's Birthday Post For Oru Adaar Love Co-Star Roshan Abdul Rahoof Is As Cute As Her Wink

'Wink' queen Priya Prakash Varrier wished her Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof on his birthday with an adorable Instagram post. No, it's not another video of her winking and him going gaga about it. Instead, Priya posted a picture of them taken at an event in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. "Happy birthday, to my favourite. I needn't say anything because you know it all. Stay blessed," she captioned the photo and tagged Roshan. Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight Internet obsession after a teaser of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her upcoming Malayalam film went viral. She winked in the video and everyone reacted the way Roshan did onscreen.
Here's what Priya Praksh Varrier posted:
In March, Priya revealed in an Instagram post that she's getting many film offers but she cannot take up another project till August as she has to continue filming Oru Adaar Love. "At the moment I'm getting a lot of offers from various industries. I would not be able to do any other films until August as we have not completed Oru Adaar Love yet," she wrote.
Priya may be declining films but she did take up an advertisement, which released in six languages including Malayalam and Hindi. Here's the Hindi version of the ad:
Oru Adaar Love is expected to release around Eid, when Salman Khan's Race 3 will also hit the screens. Oru Adaar Love is directed by Omar Lulu. The film's aforementioned song, titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi, also featured in headlines after a complaint was filed against Priya and the song alleging that it has inappropriate references to the wife of Prophet Muhammad. However, the Supreme Court put on hold all police cases against her and the song.