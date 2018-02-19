What Next For Priya Prakash Varrier? She Reveals Her Plan For The Year

Highlights
- "Would not be able to do any other films until August," she wrote
- Priya became an Internet sensation with her wink
- Her video clip went crazy viral
In her Instagram post, Priya also revealed that she was chosen for a small role in the film but it turned out to be very different. "I was actually selected to do a very small role in Oru Adaar Love but ended up doing a prominent role in it. I was so new to the industry and had no clue about the acting. It was just my director Omar Lulu sir who made me act and the credit for the viral 'winking' & 'gun shoot' goes to him.
The young actress, who went viral with the wink, told NDTV that the action was just 'spontaneous and she never thought that video clip would become such a hit.' In the viral clip, Priya flirts with a fellow student, who was smitten by her wink and smile. "Actually, the director wanted to capture something cute between me and my hero. So he told me if I can do the eyebrow thing and wink at him. I told him that I could give it a try. That's how it worked out. It was spontaneous and we hadn't planned anything," she told NDTV.
Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu, is scheduled to release on March 3.