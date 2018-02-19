What Next For Priya Prakash Varrier? She Reveals Her Plan For The Year

Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an Internet sensation with just a wink, won't be doing any other film till later this year

Written by | Updated: February 19, 2018
Priya Prakash's Oru Adaar Love releases in March (Image courtesy: priya.p.varrier)

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an Internet sensation with just a wink, won't be doing any other film till later this year, she revealed via a long Instagram post. Priya Prakash Varrier stars in Oru Adaar Love, which is scheduled to release in March. Last weekend, a video clip of Priya sent the Internet into a meltdown. It was from a song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her film. "It's so great to see people accepting new faces. Oru Adaar Love is the living example. At the moment I'm getting a lot of offers from various industries. I would not be able to do any other films until August as we have not completed Oru Adaar Love yet," wrote Priya while adding a picture of the film's team.

In her Instagram post, Priya also revealed that she was chosen for a small role in the film but it turned out to be very different. "I was actually selected to do a very small role in Oru Adaar Love but ended up doing a prominent role in it. I was so new to the industry and had no clue about the acting. It was just my director Omar Lulu sir who made me act and the credit for the viral 'winking' & 'gun shoot' goes to him.

Hi everyone, Thank you all for your immense support and encouragement that you have been giving me. I was actually selected to do a very small role in 'Oru Adaar Love' but ended up doing a prominent role in it. I was so new to the industry and had no clue about the acting. It was just my director Omar Lulu sir who made me act and the credit for the viral 'winking' & 'gun shoot' goes to him. I'm grateful to all my technicians including our DOP Sinu Sidharth, music director Shaan Rahman and co-artists too. It's so great to see people accepting new faces. 'Oru Adaar Love' is the living example. At the moment I'm getting a lot of offers from various industry. I would not be able to do any other films until August as we have not completed 'Oru Adaar Love' yet. I would just love to see the directors conducting auditions for new comers again. There are more hidden talents who wait to get a chance Once again thank you all for your love and support!

The young actress, who went viral with the wink, told NDTV that the action was just 'spontaneous and she never thought that video clip would become such a hit.' In the viral clip, Priya flirts with a fellow student, who was smitten by her wink and smile. "Actually, the director wanted to capture something cute between me and my hero. So he told me if I can do the eyebrow thing and wink at him. I told him that I could give it a try. That's how it worked out. It was spontaneous and we hadn't planned anything," she told NDTV.



Later, another video of Priya, giving a flying kiss to co-star Mohammed Roshan, also received lots of love from the Internet.
 


Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu, is scheduled to release on March 3.
 

