Priya Prakash Varrier Winked Again And The Internet Is Utterly Obsessed

Remember Priya Prakash Varrier? Yes, the same Priya, who became an overnight Internet obsession after a winking scene from the song of her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love went viral . Well folks, Priya is winking again - this time in an advertisement. The advertisement released in six languages (including Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi) and its collective views on YouTube is over 1 lakh. Priya's new ad may not be as viral as the song but it is definitely winning several hearts. Priya, hailed as the 'nation's crush,' (in one of the YouTube comments) has received many compliments. Here's the advertisement, in case you've not seen this yet.Here are some tweets on Priya's new ad:Though we liked Priya's "attitude"wink, we also missed her's co-stars Roshan Abdul Rahoof, whose reaction to Priya's wink in the film's song () was unmatchable.is love story set in school featuring Priya and Roshan in lead roles. The Malayalam film is directed by Whenreleased on social media in February it went crazy viral getting over one million views in less than a day. The song also featured in headlines after a complaint was filed against Priya and the song alleging that it has inappropriate references to the wife of Prophet Muhammad. However, the team ofgot relief from the Supreme Court, which put on hold all police cases against her and the song.is expected to release on Eid this year.