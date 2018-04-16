Priya Prakash Varrier Winked Again And The Internet Is Utterly Obsessed

Remember Priya Prakash Varrier? Yes, the same Priya, who became an overnight Internet obsession after a winking scene from the song of her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love went viral. Well folks, Priya is winking again - this time in an advertisement. The advertisement released in six languages (including Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi) and its collective views on YouTube is over 1 lakh. Priya's new ad may not be as viral as the song but it is definitely winning several hearts. Priya, hailed as the 'nation's crush,' (in one of the YouTube comments) has received many compliments. Here's the advertisement, in case you've not seen this yet.
Highlights
- Priya Prakash Varrier went viral with a wink in February
- This time Priya winked in an advertisement
- The ad released in six languages including Malayalam and Hindi
Here are some tweets on Priya's new ad:
@priyapvarrier is so unbelievably hot in this new #NestleMunch advert.. this girl is here to stay & slay https://t.co/N9b1d88gsD— Bharat Sahal (@BharatSahal) April 15, 2018
So beautiful yr— Kourav Shivam (@KouravShivam3) April 15, 2018
Wow very nice— Manish kumar (@Manishk06312814) April 14, 2018
Though we liked Priya's "attitude" wala wink, we also missed her Oru Adaar Love's co-stars Roshan Abdul Rahoof, whose reaction to Priya's wink in the film's song (Manikya Malaraya Poovi ) was unmatchable. Oru Adaar Love is love story set in school featuring Priya and Roshan in lead roles. The Malayalam film is directed by Omar Lulu.
Comments
Oru Adaar Love is expected to release on Eid this year.