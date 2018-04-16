Priya Prakash Varrier Winked Again And The Internet Is Utterly Obsessed

Priya Prakash Varrier became the Internet's obsession in February after her wink went crazy viral

Priya Prakash Varrier in an advertisement. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

  1. Priya Prakash Varrier went viral with a wink in February
  2. This time Priya winked in an advertisement
  3. The ad released in six languages including Malayalam and Hindi
Remember Priya Prakash Varrier? Yes, the same Priya, who became an overnight Internet obsession after a winking scene from the song of her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love went viral. Well folks, Priya is winking again - this time in an advertisement. The advertisement released in six languages (including Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi) and its collective views on YouTube is over 1 lakh. Priya's new ad may not be as viral as the song but it is definitely winning several hearts. Priya, hailed as the 'nation's crush,' (in one of the YouTube comments) has received many compliments. Here's the advertisement, in case you've not seen this yet.



Here are some tweets on Priya's new ad:
 
 
 

Though we liked Priya's "attitude" wala wink, we also missed her Oru Adaar Love's co-stars Roshan Abdul Rahoof, whose reaction to Priya's wink in the film's song (Manikya Malaraya Poovi ) was unmatchable. Oru Adaar Love is love story set in school featuring Priya and Roshan in lead roles. The Malayalam film is directed by Omar Lulu.
 


When Manikya Malaraya Poovi released on social media in February it went crazy viral getting over one million views in less than a day. The song also featured in headlines after a complaint was filed against Priya and the song alleging that it has inappropriate references to the wife of Prophet Muhammad. However, the team of Oru Adaar Love got relief from the Supreme Court, which put on hold all police cases against her and the song.

Oru Adaar Love is expected to release on Eid this year.

