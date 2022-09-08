Prithviraj Sukumaran's Birthday Wish For Daughter Alankrita Will Melt Your Heart

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared this picture. (courtesy: therealprithvi)

Prithviraj Sukumaran has dropped an adorable post on his daughter Alankrita's 8th birthday. He shared two pictures on his Instagram handle, the first is a perfect family photo and the second is a happy picture of Alankrita from their vacation. Along with the images, he wrote a sweet note, wishing his "forever sunshine". He wrote, "To the 8th year of Daada's biggest blockbuster, and Mamma and Daada's forever sunshine! We hope and pray you continue to be as inquisitive, as adventurous and as loving of the world as you are! We are proud of the little human you've become and you will always be our biggest joy! Happy 8th Ally."

In the post, he also wished the fans on the occasion of Onam, he wrote, "And a very happy Onam to all of you from Ally, Supriya and Me!". Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan commented, "Happy birthday Ally," followed by heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Prithviraj Sukumaran got married to Supriya Menon in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Alankrita in 2014.

Prithviraj rarely shares pictures of his family on Instagram, but when he does, he makes it count. On his wife Supriya's birthday, he shared an adorable photo and wrote, "Happy birthday partner! No fight too hard, no journey too long with you holding my hand! To many more and forever!" followed by heart emoticons.

He also shared a picture of her daughter from their vacation and captioned it as, "Little miss long legs is here! #Aadujeevitham Beginning to see the end!

In terms of work, Prithviraj was last seen in Theerppu. Next, he will be seen in Gold with Nayanthara and Aadujeevitham.