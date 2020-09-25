Prithviraj Sukumaran Is Too Cool For Diapers In This Blast From The Past

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared this photo (courtesy therealprithvi)

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took a trip down memory lane and revisited childhood memories. The 37-year-old actor's nostalgia spilled onto Instagram as he shared a true blue blast from the past from when he was just a baby. In the throwback memory, which Prithviraj Sukumaran described as "one of my favourite photos," he is just a baby and can be seen cradled in his father - actor-producer Sukumaran's arms. Prithviraj's brother Indrajith Sukumaran, who is also an actor and singer, also stars in the throwback memory. Prithviraj added an ROFL caption to the photo and here's what he wrote: "Too sexy for my diapers!"

Prithviraj, a fan of throwback photos, revisited the days when he was just a new comer in the film industry. Sharing a photo of himself from his early days as an actor, Prithviraj wrote: "I had no clue what life had in store for me in the coming years then. All that I knew was that I got something to keep myself occupied during the summer break before going back to college."

Prithviraj Sukumaran got married to Supriya Menon in 2011 and the couple are parents to a daughter named Alankrita. Ahead of countries going into lockdown mode to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Prithviraj and a 58-member crew had flown to Jordan for the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Aadujeevitham - permission to shoot in Jordan was revoked on March 27 because of the coronavirus outbreak. After three months of being stuck in Jordan, Prithviraj and his team flew back from Jordan as part of Vande Bharat Phase 2.