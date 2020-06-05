Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Reunites With Family After 14-Day Quarantine

Highlights
- Prithviraj shared a beautiful family photo on Instagram
- The picture features the actor hugging his wife Supriya and daughter
- "Reunited," he wrote in the caption
After completing his mandatory 14-day quarantine, south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has finally reunited with his family. The actor was in quarantine after returning from Jordan on May 22. He was stuck in Jordan's Wadi Rum desert for almost three months. On Friday, Prithviraj shared the good news with his fans by posting a beautiful family photo featuring his wife Supriya and little daughter Alankrita on his Instagram profile. The actor captioned his post in just one word but it was enough to express his feelings. He wrote: "Reunited" and accompanied it with a family and a heart emoticons. Check out his post here:
Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took a COVID-19 test and tested negative. He even shared the photo of his test results on social media and wrote: "Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all."
Prithviraj, who was stranded in the Arab country along with a 58-member crew of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, was under institutional quarantine at Kochi's Old Harbour Hotel till May 29. The actor and his team were shooting for the film in Jordan when the coronavirus outbreak forced a global lockdown. Prithviraj and his team returned to India last month as part of Vande Bharat Phase 2.
My 7 days of institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to @oldharbourhotel and its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care. PS: To all those who are going to or already in home quarantine, remember..going home doesn't mean the end of your quarantine period. Do abide strictly by all quarantine regulations and make sure no person belonging to the high risk population group as stipulated by the authorities is at home. @iamedgarpinto @kashiartcafe
Prithviraj Sukumaran has worked in several blockbusters such as Stop Violence, Nandanam, Classmates, Puthiya Mukham, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Celluloid and many others. In 2011, his film Indian Rupee won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film. He was last seen in Driving License.