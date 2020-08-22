Prithviraj Sukumaran's Caption For Pic With Wife Supriya Is Pure Couple Goals

Highlights
South star Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest post on Instagram will give you major couple goals. The 37-year-old actor, on Friday, shared an adorable photo of himself and his wife Supriya and immediately grabbed the attention of his Instafam with his super-adorable caption. "Salt and Pepper...with a whole lot of sugar," wrote Prithviraj and added a heart emoji. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and clicking a selfie while his wife can be seen hugging him. Prithviraj's fans showered a whole lot of love on his latest picture by dropping heart emojis in the comments section. Check out the actor's post here:
On Supriya's birthday last month, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a beautiful picture of his wife and wished her with these words: "Happy birthday partner! Ain't no battle too big with you by my side." Aren't they the cutest?
Prithviraj was stuck in Jordan's Wadi Rum desert for over three months before he returned to India on May 22. He was filming Aadujeevitham in the Arab country. The actor, after arriving in India, frequently shared updates about his quarantine life with his fans on social media. Take a look:
One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that..one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here. I guess my crew who've seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised. Thanks to @ajithbabu7 my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post "THAT" day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember..the human body has it's limits..the human mind doesn't! @dqsalmaan #TrainingDone
My 7 days of institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to @oldharbourhotel and its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care. PS: To all those who are going to or already in home quarantine, remember..going home doesn't mean the end of your quarantine period. Do abide strictly by all quarantine regulations and make sure no person belonging to the high risk population group as stipulated by the authorities is at home. @iamedgarpinto @kashiartcafe
In terms of work, Prithviraj Sukumaran has acted in several blockbusters such as Stop Violence, Nandanam, Classmates, Puthiya Mukham, Ayalum Njanum Thammil and Celluloid among many others. In 2011, his film Indian Rupee won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film. His last film was Driving License. Prithviraj will next be seen in Malayalam film Aadujeevitham.