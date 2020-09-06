Inside Prithviraj's Beach Outing With Wife Supriya And Daughter Alankrita

Prithviraj's wife Supriya shared this photo. (Image courtesy: supriyamenonprithviraj)

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently enjoyed a "much needed" getaway with his family - wife Supriya and daughter Alankrita - stepped out to chill with them on the beach on Sunday. Sharing a glimpse of their "Sunday Funday," Supriya posted a picture of Prithviraj and Alankrita, in which the actor can be seen holding his little daughter as she plays with the waves. While the actor picked a black vest and blue shorts for their trip, his daughter can be seen wearing a pink swimsuit. Prithviraj also followed the COVID-19 protocol on his outing as the photo features him wearing a mask. Sharing the picture, Supriya wrote: "Sunday Funday...#ArabianSea #Daada&Ally #WaterBaby."

For their relaxing getaway, Prithviraj and his family went to Kerala's Vagamon. "Two beautiful days spent in the hills, for some much needed rest and relaxation. Nourished," wrote Supriya while sharing a picture of the dad-daughter duo. Take a look:

Prithviraj was stuck in Jordan's Wadi Rum desert, where he was filming Aadujeevitham, for over three months. He returned to India on May 22 and after completing his mandatory quarantine period of 14 days, he reunited with his family on June 5.

In terms of work, Prithviraj Sukumaran has acted in several blockbusters such as Stop Violence, Nandanam, Classmates, Puthiya Mukham, Ayalum Njanum Thammil and Celluloid among many others. In 2011, his film Indian Rupee won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film. His last film was Driving License. Prithviraj will next be seen in Malayalam film Aadujeevitham.