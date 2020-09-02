Prithviraj And Family Are In This Hill Station For A 'Much Needed' Break

Prithviraj with his daughter (courtesy supriyamenonprithviraj)

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with his wife Supriya and their daughter Alankrita, unwound themselves at a relaxing getaway in the hills recently. Prithviraj and Supriya, who live in Kochi, made a trip to Kerala's Vagamon for some chill time. "Much needed," Supriya described their brief stay in the hills. Prithviraj Sukumaran was stuck in Jordan's Wadi Rum desert for three months because of flying restrictions and touched down in his hometown Kochi in May. The actor was in self-quarantine for two weeks, after which he finally met his family. Sharing a photo of Prithviraj and daughter Alankrita from their "rest and relaxation" getaway, Supriya wrote: "Two beautiful days spent in the hills, for some much needed R and R. Nourished."

Here's the adorable father-daughter moment Supriya shared on Instagram:

Ahead of their getaway, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his family celebrated the harvest festival of Onam with a scrumptious spread.

Since Prithviraj's return to Kochi, Supriya has been filling up her Instagram with posts such as these:

Since his return, Prithviraj has been busy getting back in shape.

Ahead of countries going into lockdown mode to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Prithviraj and a 58-member crew had flown to Jordan for the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Aadujeevitham - permission to shoot in Jordan was revoked on March 27 because of the coronavirus outbreak. After three months of being stuck in Jordan, Prithviraj and his team flew back from Jordan as part of Vande Bharat Phase 2.