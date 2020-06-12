The Internet Loves Actor Prithviraj's New Look, See Pic Shared By Wife Supriya

Highlights
- Prithviraj shaved his long beard off on Thursday
- "Gym body with no thaadi!" wrote Supriya while sharing the photo
- She used the hashtag #GuessWhoShavedAfterMonths in her caption
South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently completed his 14-day quarantine after returning from Jordan last month, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday after his wife Supriya shared a picture of his new look. The actor, who had reportedly grown a long beard for his role in his upcoming film Aaadujeevitham, decided to shave it off on Thursday. Treating his fans to a picture of his new look, Supriya wrote: "Gym body with no thaadi! Finally!" and added the hashtags #ThaadikaranIsChikna and #GuessWhoShavedAfterMonths. In the photo, the couple can be seen smiling for the camera. Minutes after Supriya shared the picture, several of the actor's fans flooded her post with comments comprising heart emoticons and compliments. "Wow! dashing," wrote one of the users while other commented: "Omg, surprised! He looks hot." Many also commented that they love Prithviraj's new "clean-shaven" look.
Check out Supriya's post here:
Earlier, announcing the end of his quarantine period, Prithviraj shared a beautiful family photo and wrote: "Reunited" with a heart emoticon.
Prithviraj has been keeping up with his gym routine ever since he returned from Jordan. He has even shared a couple of post-workout pictures of himself. Take a look:
One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that..one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here. I guess my crew who've seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised. Thanks to @ajithbabu7 my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post "THAT" day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember..the human body has it's limits..the human mind doesn't! @dqsalmaan #TrainingDone
Prithviraj was stuck in Jordan's Wadi Rum desert for almost three months. He was filming Aadujeevitham along with a 58-member crew in the Arab country. Prithviraj and his team returned to India last month as part of Vande Bharat Phase 2.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for his performances in films such as Stop Violence, Nandanam, Classmates, Puthiya Mukham, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Celluloid and many others. In 2011, his film Indian Rupee won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film. He was last seen in Driving License.