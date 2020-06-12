The Internet Loves Actor Prithviraj's New Look, See Pic Shared By Wife Supriya

"Wow! dashing," commented one of the users

The Internet Loves Actor Prithviraj's New Look, See Pic Shared By Wife Supriya

Supriya shared this photo. (Image courtesy: supriyamenonprithviraj)

Highlights

  • Prithviraj shaved his long beard off on Thursday
  • "Gym body with no thaadi!" wrote Supriya while sharing the photo
  • She used the hashtag #GuessWhoShavedAfterMonths in her caption
New Delhi:

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently completed his 14-day quarantine after returning from Jordan last month, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday after his wife Supriya shared a picture of his new look. The actor, who had reportedly grown a long beard for his role in his upcoming film Aaadujeevitham, decided to shave it off on Thursday. Treating his fans to a picture of his new look, Supriya wrote: "Gym body with no thaadi! Finally!" and added the hashtags #ThaadikaranIsChikna and #GuessWhoShavedAfterMonths. In the photo, the couple can be seen smiling for the camera. Minutes after Supriya shared the picture, several of the actor's fans flooded her post with comments comprising heart emoticons and compliments. "Wow! dashing," wrote one of the users while other commented: "Omg, surprised! He looks hot." Many also commented that they love Prithviraj's new "clean-shaven" look.

Check out Supriya's post here:

Earlier, announcing the end of his quarantine period, Prithviraj shared a beautiful family photo and wrote: "Reunited" with a heart emoticon.

Reunited

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

Prithviraj has been keeping up with his gym routine ever since he returned from Jordan. He has even shared a couple of post-workout pictures of himself. Take a look:

Lift, Burn, Build.

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Prithviraj was stuck in Jordan's Wadi Rum desert for almost three months. He was filming Aadujeevitham along with a 58-member crew in the Arab country. Prithviraj and his team returned to India last month as part of Vande Bharat Phase 2.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for his performances in films such as Stop Violence, Nandanam, Classmates, Puthiya Mukham, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Celluloid and many others. In 2011, his film Indian Rupee won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film. He was last seen in Driving License.

Comments
prithviraj new lookprithviraj clean shaven

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter