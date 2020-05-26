Prithviraj Shares Body Transformation Pic A Month After 'He Had Dangerously Low Fat Percentage'

Prithviraj shared this photo (courtesy therealprithvi)

Highlights Prithviraj is in home quarantine after returning from Jordan

The actor shared an experience from the shooting of 'Aadujeevitham'

He also had a chat with Dulquer Salmaan on Instagram

South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was stranded in Jordan for almost three months, returned to Kochi last week and sent the Internet into a tizzy with a body transformation photo. On Tuesday, Prithviraj Instagrammed a shirtless photo and wrote how he pushed himself to the extreme for filming bare bodied scenes in upcoming Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham, for which he had travelled to Jordan and was then locked down in the Arab country. In his note, Prithviraj wrote he attained his current physique after a month of refueling his body to return to his normal shape: "One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that... one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here. I guess my crew who've seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way, way below my ideal weight, will be the ones truly surprised."

Prithviraj also thanked his trainer and the film's director Blessy "for understanding that post 'THAT' day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation." He also shared his biggest take-away from the experience: "Remember, the human body has its limits... the human mind doesn't," wrote Prithviraj.

The 37-year-old actor also tagged his colleague Duquer Salmaan in his post, who in the comments section, wrote: "Thank god that is done. Looking super fit already. Now, for some bulking and gains. Which is typically my problem." Prithviraj replied: "And staying lean is mine. If we could trade bodies as and when it suits us."

Prithviraj, who is in home quarantine after returning from Jordan, busied himself with work-out routines right after returning home.

On his home-coming day on Friday, Prithviraj shared this post on Instagram: "Off to quarantine in style." His wife Supriya had written in a statement: "After almost three months, Prithviraj and the crew of Aadujeevitham have reached Kerala. They will all be going to quarantine as per regulation. It's been a long and arduous wait but we are really thankful to everyone including the authorities who helped facilitate this return. Personally, we would like to thank all the fans and well wishers who prayed for us and gave us strength during our time of separation."

Prithviraj Sukumaran returned with a crew of 83 members as part of Vande Bharat Phase 2. The Indian Embassy in Jordan organised repatriation of 187 Indians from Jordan. The flight landed in Kochi on May 22 after a halt in New Delhi.