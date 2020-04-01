Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Posts From Lockdown In Jordan Desert Camp With Film Crew

Prithviraj was shooting for the film Aadujeevitham (courtesy therealprithvi)

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was shooting in Jordan's Wadi Rum desert for new Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, is stranded in the Arab nation along with a 58-member crew. The actor logged into Instagram to share an update about their condition and wrote that permission to shoot in the country was revoked in March 27 with no hope of shooting resuming in the immediate future in light of the coronavirus pandemic. "Following that, our team has been staying at the desert camp in Wadi Rum. We have now been told that an immediate permission for shoot to resume is unlikely due to the situation and hence, our next best option would be to return to India at the first available opportunity," read an excerpt from Prithviraj's post.

A curfew was imposed in Jordan last month while borders and airports were shut as a preventive measure against the outbreak. Meanwhile, India is currently on a lockdown mode and just entered its second week of a 21-day lockdown. All domestic and international flights have been banned during the time frame.

The actor revealed that the film's team have enough supplies to last two weeks: "As we had originally planned to stay and shoot in the Wadi Run till the second week of April, our accommodation, food and supplies are taken care of for the immediate future. But obviously, what happens beyond that timeline is a matter of concern."

Prithviraj revealed that the film's team are also being regularly diagnosed by a doctor: "We have a doctor in our team who's carrying out medical check-ups for each member of the crew every 72 hours, and we are also subjected to periodic check-ups by a government-appointed Jordanian doctor. We completely understand that given the circumstances around the world, our team of 58 might not be the biggest concern of authorities back home now, and rightfully so. But we also felt that it was our duty to let all concerned know about the situation and keep them updated."

"Till then, I hope all of you stay safe and let's collectively hope and pray that life gets back to normal soon," Prithviraj concluded his post.

A week ago, Prithviraj revealed that two actors from his team have been quarantined for two weeks.

Aadujeevitham is being directed by celebrated filmmaker Blessy.