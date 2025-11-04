Watch: Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Saif Ali Khan Get Together For Prithvi Theatre Festival

The opening night of the Prithvi Theatre Festival on Saturday, November 1, was a through-and-through glittery affair. The who's who of Bollywood assembled under one roof for a night of celebration, cheer and camaraderie.

For those unaware, the Prithvi Theatre Festival is a 17-day-long event where the theatre based in Juhu lights up with delightful live performances and vibrant workshops. The festival will conclude on November 17.

Now, the official Instagram handle of Prithvi Theatre has shared a series of pictures from the inaugural night featuring a lineup of B-town celebrities. The first photo captures a million-dollar frame where veteran stars Naseeruddin Shah and Neena Gupta are seen dancing joyously, smiling ear-to-ear.

Saif Ali Khan is also seen in a joyful mood, speaking with the actor and the trustee of Prithvi Theatre, Zahan Kapoor. Other attendees include actress Pooja Bhatt, his father-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Bheja Fry star Vinay Pathak.

Aahana Kumra, Bandish Bandits fame Shreya Chaudhry, Divya Dutta and Zoya Akhtar were also a part of the gathering. Joining them were singing maestros Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, actor Makarand Deshpande, Pratik Gandhi, designer Masaba Gupta, his husband-actor Satyadeep Mishra and rapper Slow Cheetah, to name a few.

“An evening of celebration, connection, and theatre's timeless charm. Here's to the warmth, the respect, and the magic that opened Prithvi Festival 2025,” read the side note.

Speaking about the festival, Zahan Kapoor said, “Prithvi Festival is for me a truly magical time, and the buzz of excitement and warmth I find extremely infectious. I want to invite everyone to come, join us for this celebration,” as quoted by The Times of India.

Some of the standout performances at this year's Prithvi Theatre Festival are Dur Se Brothers' A Fish Ate My Cat. Written and directed by Yuki Ellias, it features Abhishek Saha, Yuki Ellias, Kunaal Sangtani, Mati Rajput, Kurian Joseph, Petra Misquitta, and Latoya Mistral Ferns-Advani in key roles.

Other performances in the lineup include Poor Box Productions' Eden Creek and 72° East Productions' The Queen, as well as a series of workshops led by leading industry professionals.