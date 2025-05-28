Vikramaditya Motwane's <i>Black Warrant</i> Led By Zahaan Kapoor Renewed For Season 2

The crime drama thriller Black Warrant put yet another Kapoor lad, Zahaan Kapoor, in the spotlight. After receiving widespread critical acclaim, Vikramaditya Motwane's series has been renewed for Season 2.

It is a dramatised adaptation of Sunil Gupta, former superintendent at Tihar Jail, and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury's book, Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer.

Team Netflix India took to social media to make the announcement.

The caption read, "Welcome to Season 2, Jailer sahab. Black Warrant Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix."

What

Vikramaditya Motwane's prison drama series Black Warrant, led by Zahaan Kapoor, renewed for season 2.

The series has been created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh and also features Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur in key roles.

A release date for the series is yet to be confirmed.

Premise

Black Warrant has been narrated from the perspective of Sunil Gupta, a jailer for 35 years at Tihar Prisons. The first season is based on the historical events told from Gupta's perspective until 1984, and also features real-life criminals, including Charles Sobhraj and Ranga-Billa.

The series is based on the 2019 non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, written by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.

While the series is inspired by the book, it is not specifically based on the Ranga-Billa case, although it does depict the execution of prisoners Ranga and Billa.



Vikramaditya Motwane's Response To Black Warrant's Success

In a conversation with India Today, Vikramaditya Motwane expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response the series received.

He had said, "Sometimes you don't know what zone you are in - so many things start to come together. In the beginning, you are hopeful. There's an approach in your mind that you want to take. You tend to internalise a lot of it and when you are shooting it, those written characters become faces and those faces make you see how your thoughts are coming alive."

In A Nutshell

The excitement around Season 2 of Black Warrant is bound to soar, following Season 1's success. Not much has been revealed about how the plot will be taken forward, or the changing dynamics of the core characters.

