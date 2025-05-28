<i>Black Warrant</i> To <i>Mismatched</i>: Netflix Shows That Are Up For Renewal

Netflix has announced a list of popular web shows that are coming back with fresh seasons. Some of the most talked-about Indian web series in the list include Black Warrant, The Royals, Mismatched, and Maamla Legal Hai.

Black Warrant and Mismatched enjoy a massive fan-following, however, The Royals had opened up to mixed reviews. Maamla Legal Hai had also connected with the audience with some noteworthy performances.

What

Earlier today, Netflix announced the renewal of some of its most popular shows.

Despite backlash, The Royals led by Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar has been renewed, within less than a month of its release.

Zahaan Kapoor-led Black Warrant received critical acclaim, while Mismatched has a loyal fanbase owing to Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli's onscreen chemistry.

Maamla Legal Hai is a legal drama comedy which connected with the audience and received a good response, thus leading to a renewal.

Black Warrant 2

Zahan Kapoor returns as jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta in the second season of the prison drama. The plot focuses on the harsh realities of prison life inside Tihar Jail.

Netflix dropped Zahan Kapoor's first-look poster from the second segment on Instagram.

The caption read, “Welcome to Season 2, Jailer sahab."

The Royals 2

Despite receiving backlash and mixed reviews, the makers have greenlit The Royals for a second season. The rom-com features Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

The announcement post on Instagram read, “Old money, new blood and a new season is in the works.”

Speaking about the renewal, The Royals' co-creator, Rangita Pritish Nandy said, “What's clear is that we will continue to push through on the romantic comedy heart of our show whilst adding newer royalty, their intriguing echo chambers and inner worlds, and crack new characters.”

Mismatched 4

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli's light-hearted romance drama is up for a spin. Dimple and Rishi's love story is coming to an end in the fourth and final segment. The duo will be navigating their life, buoyed by love and identity. Netflix has unveiled the Mismatched season 4 poster on Instagram.

The side note read, “We've cried, we've screamed, we've shipped. Let's meet for a cold coffee non-date, one last time?”

Mamla Legal Hai 2

The courtroom comedy brings back Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi for a good dose of laughter. Kusha Kapila and Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav will be joining the cast this time.

Netflix uploaded a wholesome picture of the cast on Instagram.

The caption read, “Order order! Tareekh milne wali hai.. laughter ki (The date of laughter will be received shortly).”

In A Nutshell

The official confirmation of some of Netflix's most-talked about shows have brought in a wave of excitement amid fans. Mismatched and Black Warrant are top contenders, while fans of The Royals are sure to be elated for some more drama in the second season.