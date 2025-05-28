Ishaan Khatter And Bhumi Pednekar-Led <i>The Royals</i> Renewed For Season 2

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Royals, a romantic comedy-drama featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. The series premiered on Netflix on May 9, 2025, and received mixed reviews. Season 2 has been officially announced and will bring back the main cast.

The Royals is a romantic comedy-drama led by Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar that premiered on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The series received mixed reviews. However, the internet could not stop raving about Ishaan Khatter's onscreen transformation and his scorching chemistry with Bhumi Pednekar. The show has now been renewed for Season 2.

Team Netflix took to social media to announce that Season 2 of The Royals is officially in the works.

The caption read, "Old money, new blood and a new season is in the works."

What

The Royals directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana has been renewed for Season 2.

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to return as the lead pair, along with the supporting cast featuring Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman in key roles.

Further details on when production begins and the release date of the all-new season are awaited.

The Plot

The storyline revolves around the Morpur royal family and how they are left to face a financial crisis after the death of the king.

The plot twist comes when Sophia Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), an ambitious CEO comes to rescue the royals with her plan of turning their palace into a luxurious experience of bed and breakfast. Her path crosses with Aviraaj Singh aka Fizzy (Ishaan Khatter), the next heir to the throne of Morpur.

Eventually love blossoms between the two when they sign a partnership, a modern-day romance between the prince and the hospitality entrepreneur.

The series then goes on to unravel several clashes that the two individuals face, both in their personal and professional lives.

How The Royals Season 1 Ended

Season 1 of The Royals ends with a massive revelation that Aviraaj Singh, the newly appointed heir to the Morpur throne, is Padmaja's (Sakshi Tanwar) illegitimate son.

The last few minutes of the ending episode see the royal family along with Sophia and her team, attend a press conference. While they brace themselves to talk about how the partnership has bore fruitful results and is headed in a beneficial direction, all hell breaks loose.

The last frame sees Aviraaj wallowing in devastation and complete shock, as he moves away from Sophia. Leaving the future of their personal and professional relationships, uncertain.

In A Nutshell

Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj Singh and Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Shekhar have left viewers impressed with their effortless chemistry. The buzz created by Season 1 has eventually led to the makers announcing Season 2, within less than a month of its release. The key cast of the show returning for the next chapter is one of the many factors to keep the audience intrigued about the changing dynamics.

