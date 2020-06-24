Prince Narula Shares Mushy Pics With Wife Yuvika Chaudhary. Her Reaction

Prince Narula with Yuvika Chaudhary. (courtesy: princenarula)

It's raining love on Prince Narula's Instagram profile. The actor posted multiple pictures with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary. However, she wasn't very happy about it. Why, you ask? Well, because it is Yuvika who clicks all the photographs and Prince ends up sharing them first (going by her comment on Prince's post). Sharing a set of adorable pictures on Instagram, Prince wrote: "Happy wife and husband," adding the hashtags #loveyou, #loveislove and #loveforever. Yuvika commented on the post: "Photos mai click karti hu always and you take from my phone and put all the pictures. That's not done. I don't have any pics to put." She added the hashtags #husbandlove, #life and #thankyougodforeverything."

Check out Prince Narula's post here:

Prince Narula and Yuvika got married in October 2018.They won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 last year, which was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Their love story began on the television reality show Bigg Boss 9. Prince Narula became a household name after winning three reality shows back-to-back (Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss). His first TV show was Bado Bahu and he was also seen in a short role in Naagin 3. Prince Narula was last seen in the television reality show MTV Roadies 17, in which he featured as one of the gang leaders.

Meanwhile, Yuvika has featured in films such as Om Shanti Om, Naughty @ 40 and Veerey Ki Wedding. She is also known for her roles in TV shows like Dafa 420, Amma and Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, among others.