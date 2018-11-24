Yuvika Chaudhary's Heartfelt Message For Husband Prince Narula On His 28th Birthday

Yuvika Chaudhary with husband Prince Narula (Courtesy yuvikachaudhary)

Dear husband, Wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, incredible. I could go on forever," read an excerpt from Yuvika Chaudhary's birthday wish for husband Prince Narula. Actor Prince Narula, who turned 28 on Saturday, rang in his birthday with close friends and family. Yuvika Chaudhary shared glimpses from the midnight birthday celebration on her Instagram timeline and accompanied a heartfelt message for her husband. "Wishing you a blessed birthday. Happy birthday to the most kind-hearted and thoughtful husband alive. Loving you is always easy. Love you always," Yuvika captioned the photos. Prince left his precious comment on the photo and wrote: Love you baby. You are my lifeline Yuvika Chaudhary." Priyanka Sharma and Suyyash Rai were also part of the midnight birthday celebration.

Yuvika Chaudhary got married to Prince Narula in Mumbai last month. The pre-wedding festivities included a sangeet and a mehendi ceremonies. Several people from the TV fraternity, including Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, Priyank Sharma, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira attended Yuvika and Prince's wedding festivities.

Soon after their wedding, the couple jetted off to Maldives for their honeymoon. The couple shred continual photos and videos from their Maldives honeymoon on their respective Instagram accounts.

Prince Narula met Yuvika Chaudhary while their stint in television reality show Bigg Boss 9. Prince became a household name after he won three back-to-back reality shows - Roadies, Splitsvilla,/I>, Bigg Boss 9. His first TV show was Badho Bahu.

Meanwhile, Yuvika has featured in films such as Om Shanti Om, Naughty @ 40 and Veerey Ki Wedding. She is also known for her roles in TV shows.