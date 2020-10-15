Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary, In Hospital With Dengue, Share An Update

Prince Narula shared this photo. (Image courtesy: princenarula)

Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary, who were diagnosed with dengue last week, are currently being treated for it in a hospital. On Thursday, Prince Narula posted a photo of himself and Yuvika from the hospital and asked fans to pray for their speedy recovery. In his post, Prince Narula also urged people to wear a mask and not eat outside food. His father and sister Geetika Narula are also suffering from dengue. "We will be fine soon. We all are suffering from viral," read a part of Prince Narula's caption. He also posted a photo of his hand with a syringe injected in it and wrote: "6 days but still in hospital. Pray for us taaki jaldi jaldi theek ho jaaye." Take a look at Prince Narula's post here: And here's what he shared on his Instagram story:

Screenshot of Prince Narula's Instagram story.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula celebrated their wedding anniversary a couple of days ago. The couple, suffering from dengue, had a low-key celebration at their home, glimpses of which were shared by Yuvika on Instagram. "I don't have words thank you, each and every one for your lovely wishes. We didn't celebrate this time because we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no corona. We will be fine in another few days," she captioned her post.

Prince Narula married Yuvika Chaudhary on October 12, 2018. Prince Narula was the winner of Bigg Boss 9, where the couple's love story started. They have also won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.