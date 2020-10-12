'Diagnosed With Dengue,' This Is How Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Celebrated Anniversary

Highlights
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday, opted for low-key celebrations because they have been recently diagnosed with dengue. Yuvika shared a picture along with her husband Prince Narula. She wrote in her caption: "I don't have words thank you, each and every one for your lovely wishes. We didn't celebrate this time because we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no corona. We will be fine in another few days. Blessed to have you all. Happy anniversary my partner in crime." Prince Narula and Yuvika got married in October 2018. They won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Their love story began on the television reality show Bigg Boss 9.
Meanwhile, Prince Narula shared an equally adorable post. "Happy anniversary gudiya. I love you so much. Yaar main kitna bura hu likhne main or feeling express karne main kitna kuch bolna chata hu par bol nahi pa raha hu tujh se khubsurat soul main kabhi nahi dekha. I'm lucky that you are my wife. Your smile is everything for me," read an excerpt from Prince Narula's post.
Happy anniversary gudiyaaaa i love u sooo much yaar main kitna bura hu likhne main or feeling express karne main kitna kuch bolna chata hu par bol nahe pa raha hu tujh se khubsurat soul main kabhe nahe dakha m lucky that u r my wife apke smile is everything for me hum kitne cartoon hai kitne filmy hai ye hum jante hai jab hum dono sath hai hume hum dono main puri duniya lagte hai kya kya karte hai hum pagal panti par baby mujhe apke sath soend kiya hua har pal acha lagta hai apne puri life sath ase he rehna hai jo bhe ups and down humne dakhe ya dakhe ge sath dakhe ge or khade rahe ge ,i love u sooo much @yuvikachaudhary or haan humare love story ek film ke story hai or vo film jo super hit hai like u said humare story humare fav hai spcl thanks to @sharmaabhishekmr @abhinav_peer @depictions.photography for this beautiful clicksss
Prince Narula became a household name after winning three reality shows back-to-back (Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss). His first TV show was Bado Bahu and he was also seen in a short role in Naagin 3. Prince Narula was last seen in the television reality show MTV Roadies Revolution, in which he features as one of the gang leaders.
Yuvika has featured in films such asOm Shanti Om, Naughty @ 40 and Veerey Ki Wedding. She is also known for her roles in TV shows like Dafa 420, Amma and Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, among others.