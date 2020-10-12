'Diagnosed With Dengue,' This Is How Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Celebrated Anniversary

Yuvika Chaudhary with Prince Narula. (courtesy: yuvikachaudhary )

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday, opted for low-key celebrations because they have been recently diagnosed with dengue. Yuvika shared a picture along with her husband Prince Narula. She wrote in her caption: "I don't have words thank you, each and every one for your lovely wishes. We didn't celebrate this time because we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no corona. We will be fine in another few days. Blessed to have you all. Happy anniversary my partner in crime." Prince Narula and Yuvika got married in October 2018. They won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Their love story began on the television reality show Bigg Boss 9.

Take a look at Yuvika's post here:

Meanwhile, Prince Narula shared an equally adorable post. "Happy anniversary gudiya. I love you so much. Yaar main kitna bura hu likhne main or feeling express karne main kitna kuch bolna chata hu par bol nahi pa raha hu tujh se khubsurat soul main kabhi nahi dekha. I'm lucky that you are my wife. Your smile is everything for me," read an excerpt from Prince Narula's post.

Prince Narula became a household name after winning three reality shows back-to-back (Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss). His first TV show was Bado Bahu and he was also seen in a short role in Naagin 3. Prince Narula was last seen in the television reality show MTV Roadies Revolution, in which he features as one of the gang leaders.

Yuvika has featured in films such asOm Shanti Om, Naughty @ 40 and Veerey Ki Wedding. She is also known for her roles in TV shows like Dafa 420, Amma and Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, among others.