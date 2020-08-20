Neha Dhupia Has One Rule On Roadies - 'You Just Got To Look Glamorous'

Neha Dhupia on the sets of Roadies: Revolution. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Highlights Neha Dhupia is one of the four 'gang leaders' on Roadies: Revolution

Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar are also 'gang leaders'

Rannvijay Singha is the show's presenter

Actress Neha Dhupia, back on the sets of Roadies: Revolution, shared her one rule on the show - "Even in the middle of the 'shittiest' task you have just got to look glamorous." In the pictures, Neha looks uber-chic in leggings and a monochrome jacket paired with a pink tank top. Neha Dhupia is one of the leaders on the show along with Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar while Rannvijay Singha is the show's presenter. The current season of the adventure reality show halted after six episodes as the production of entertainment projects were put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. The shooting of the adventure reality show resumed recently.

Check out Neha Dhupia's pictures from the sets:

Neha Dhupia joined team Roadies in 2016 and she has since featured in five seasons of the show - twice members of her 'gang' won the series. On the small screen, she also hosts popular celebrity talk show BFFs with Vogue.

Workwise, Neha Dhupia was last seen in short film Devi co-starring Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She was last seen in 2019 movie Helicopter Eela, featuring Kajol in the lead role. In the same year she played a supporting role in Karan Johar's segment of anthology film Lust Stories.

Neha Dhupia, former Miss India, debuted in Bollywood with Qayamat: City Under Threat and she went on to star in movies like Julie, Garam Masala, Chup Chup Ke, Mithya, Singh Is Kinng, Raat Gayi Baat Gayi? And Hindi Medium to name a few.