Neha Dhupia, Who Went For A Run After 80 Days, Writes About 'Freedom And Fear'

Actress Neha Dhupia, on Saturday, went for a run after almost three months, following the Maharashtra government's relaxation in lockdown restrictions which came into effect on June 3. Neha shared a bunch of face-mask selfies from different spots along the route she took and shared her experience of seeing a changed Mumbai. In her post, the actress wrote about experiencing a sense of "freedom" and also "fear". "Went out for a run this morning after about 80 days. Was a mixed bag of emotions somewhere between freedom and fear... freedom because I was outdoors and breathing in clean air and that too of a quality that I had never done in my city before, freedom because I could feel the little drizzle on my shoulders as my favourite music played in my ears, freedom because my feet were willing to take me on any route close to home till they got tired and freedom in a strange way because I had a mask on and kept a safe distance from everyone," read an excerpt from Neha's post.

Talking about "fear", the 39-year-old actress added: "I felt free as I splashed through the puddles and that put a smile on my face. I felt fear because people were out and still were not wearing masks, I did remind a few from a distance though, felt fear also because the spirit of Mumbai was missing. It didn't feel as safe as it used to, felt fear about things coming back to normal. Will they ever?"

Maharashtra is the worst hit state in India amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per the new lockdown guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Maharashtra government is allowing major business and outdoor activities like cycling, jogging, walking and running in public areas in several parts of Mumbai. However, the lockdown is still extended till June 30 in the containment zones in the city. India is witnessing a rising number of positive coronavirus cases with each passing day. India recorded over 2,36,650 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon with estimated 80,220 cases from Maharashtra.

Neha Dhupia is married to Angad Bedi and the couple are parents to a daughter named Mehr. Neha was last seen in the short film titled Devi.