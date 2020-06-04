Angad Bedi Shares ROFL Glimpse Of 'Busy' Neha Dhupia Working From Home

Angad Bedi shared this photo (courtesy angadbedi)

Angad Bedi just Instagrammed a hilarious video of wife Neha Dhupia and it is cracking up his Instafam. Angad shared a glimpse of Neha Dhupia's work from home and it is just too funny. In the video, Angad can be seen talking about Neha Dhupia working from home and being a busy person. In the later part of the video, Angad pans the camera to Neha, who can be seen sleeping on the couch. Sharing the video, Angad wrote, "This is how we work from home... we are very busy person ji!" The Pink actor also added the hashtags "happy wife happy life" and "humour" to his post. Take a look at the video here:

Within minutes of posting, Angad's video was flooded with comments from his fans. Reacting to the video, Neha hinted that the revenge game is on. She commented, "Woke up to this.... guys, say goodbye to Angad Bedi. This is the last you'll be seeing of him, at least on Instagram ... so dead." LOL. Take a look:

Neha and Angad keep sharing snippets of their lockdown activities on their Instagram profiles. A few days ago, Neha gave her Instafam a glimpse of their anniversary and mother's day celebrations. In the pictures, Neha, Angad and their one-and-half-year-old daughter Mehr were seen cutting a cake. "Lockdown celebrations," wrote Neha.

Neha and Angad got married in May, 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November, 2018.

Angad was last seen in The Zoya Factor where he shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor. He will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Neha was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi where she shared screen space with Kajol, Shruti Haasan and Neena Kulkarni. She also features in MTV's reality show Roadies: Revolution as one of the gang leaders.