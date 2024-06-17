'Prep Begins' For Subedaar: Anil Kapoor Shares BTS

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Anil Kapoor's Instagram timeline. The veteran star has shared an image from the training session for his upcoming film Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni. Anil Kapoor is playing the role of Subedaar Arjun Singh in the movie. In the snap, Anil Kapoor, dressed in his athleisure best, is seen holding a person's neck. The caption read, “Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai, Yeh toh bas Taiyyari hai [I haven't even raised my hand yet, this is just the preparation.] #Subedaar Prep begins.”

Reacting to the post Siddharth Anand, who directed Anil Kapoor's last film Fighter, wrote, “Wow too good.” Responding to Siddharth's comment, Anil Kapoor said, “Fighterrrrrrrr sir, chodenge nahi.” Akshay Oberoi, who also worked in Fighter, dropped fire emojis. Film writer Rajesh Saathi posted, “Woaaah!! Intense!! The Anil Kapoor.”

In March, Anil Kapoor shared the first look of Subedaar on Instagram. In the image, he is sitting on a chair with a gun in his hand. Don't miss the intense expression on his face. The side note read, “In an adrenaline fuelled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation, must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.”

At the Prime Video Presents event, Anil Kapoor shared details about his new project, Subedaar. He praised the team, saying, “The director (Suresh Triveni) is great. The script is fantastic. The producers are phenomenal and the home is even fantastic. These are the most important things for me. In this film, everything has come together. It was a no-brainer for me. I was here, looking forward, excited about Subedaar.”

When asked about his preparations for the role, Anil Kapoor said, “I think when you have a fantastic filmmaker like Suresh, a fantastic team, prep becomes easier. For me, I think Subedaar is going to be a lot of fun. We shot this in a few hours. It's not a promo, it's a sizzler and it has come out so well because we were having fun. The most important thing is not to take yourself so seriously. So, I am not going to take myself very seriously. We are just going to go and have some fun in Subedaar and try to do our best having fun.”

Subedaar has been collectively produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.