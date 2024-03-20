Subedaar First Look: Anil Kapoor And His Family Vs The World

Image was shared on Instagram.(courtesy: primevideoin)

It won't be wrong to say that Anil Kapoor is a force to be reckoned with. After impressing us all with his screen presence in Animal and Fighter, the actor is set to take the lead role in the upcoming film Subedaar. He plays Subedaar Arjun Singh in the film. The happy news was shared on Instagram by Prime Video India. The film was also announced during the OTT platform's recent slate reveal at the Prime Video Presents event. In the post, Anil Kapoor can be seen seated on a chair with a gun in hand. It's hard to miss his intense look. The caption read, “In an adrenaline fuelled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation, must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.”

At the Prime Video Presents event, Anil Kapoor shared details about the project. The actor said, “The director (Suresh Triveni) is great. The script is fantastic. The producers are phenomenal and the home is even fantastic. These are the most important things for me. In this film, everything has come together. It was a no-brainer for me. I was here, looking forward, excited about Subedaar.”

When asked what kind of preparations he has done for the role, Anil Kapoor answered, “I think when you have a fantastic filmmaker like Suresh, a fantastic team, prep becomes easier. For me, I think Subedaar is going to be a lot of fun. We shot this in a few hours. It's not a promo, it's a sizzler and it has come out so well because we were having fun. The most important thing is not to take yourself so seriously. So, I am not going to take myself very seriously. We are just going to go and have some fun in Subedaar and try to do our best having fun.”

A fan page shared the video from the event on YouTube. Check it out below:

Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared his thoughts about Subedaar in a conversation with Variety. The star expressed, “I have done a lot of action films, but this is a pure action film, a dramatic action film. I'm excited about it.”

Subedaar has been jointly backed by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film, and Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.