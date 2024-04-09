Preity Zinta's Throwback Pic From Her First Photoshoot: 'I Was All Of 20 And Thought...'

Preity Zinta posted this throwback. (courtesy: realpz)

It is Throwback Thursday already because Preity Zinta just posted a blast from the past and it happens to be from her very first photoshoot. The actress also revealed that she was 20 when this picture was clicked. Preity Zinta captioned her post, "Was going through some old stuff n found this photo! OMG! My first photo shoot ever... I was all of 20 and I thought I knew everything I needed to know about the world... except how to pose for a photo shoot #20yearoldme #memories #throwback #ting."

In the comments section of the post, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote, "I remember you looking like that... but you still look great." Another user wrote, "Well, we blame the camera then. You look stunning as always PZ." Another comment read, "Ye parso ki pic dal kar old kyun bol rahe ho (Why are you referring to this photo from day-before-yesterday as an old photo)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Cheri Cheri Lady," referring to the song by Modern Talking. Another one added, "Ageing fine as wine."

This is what Preity Zinta posted:

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. The couple welcomed twins Gia and Jai via surrogacy in 2021.