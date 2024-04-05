Preity Zinta's Post-Match Shenanigans With Punjab Kings' 'Deadly Duo' Shashank Singh And Ashutosh Sharma

Preity Zinta shared this image. (courtesy: realpz)

There's no denying that Preity Zinta is the biggest cheerleader of her IPL team, Punjab Kings. Following her team's uproarious victory against Gujarat Titans, the actress took a moment and posted a “post-match selfie” with star players Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. All three of them can be seen flashing million-dollar smiles and looking at the camera. Alongside the snap, Preity wrote, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going Post match selfie with the deadly duo Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. Absolutely love the way they dominated the game in a thrilling run chase Wow !!!” She also added punch and clapping emojis to the caption.

Wait, there is more. Preity Zinta dropped another picture from the thriller match. In that post, the actress is standing between Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill. The text attached to the post reads, “Gill diyan gallan.” She has tweaked the lines of the hit romantic number Dil Diyan Gallan from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai.

A few days ago, Punjab Kings lost a match to Royal Challengers Bangalore. After the game, Preity Zinta posted a video of herself watching the match on Instagram. In her caption, the star wrote, “Finally a day off after a week of constant travel & no sleep. Here are a few glimpses of my trip to Bangalore. It was not the result we wanted as it was Virat's (Kohli) night, but it was nice to see our team fight back hard Looking forward to the rest of the tournament & juggling between my shoot & all the cricket madness. I'm so sorry to all of you who could not take pictures with me in Bangalore as I was late to the game and exhausted… Hopefully next time.”

Preity Zinta is known for her roles in Soldier, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.