Preity Zinta's Shout Out To Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon's Crew: 'Truly Worth It'

Preity Zinta gave a shout out to Crew in her latest Instagram entry. Preity cheered for Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She began the note with these words, "Absolutely loved watching the movie Crew in the theatre with the super talented and gorgeous trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon. Laughed and enjoyed every bit of it. Congratulations to the entire crew for this joyride. Go check it out folks." She signed off the post with these words, "It's truly worth it." Preity accompanied the post with these hashtags #Crew, #Girlpower, #Fun and #ting.

The heist film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in the lead roles along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma (in a cameo appearance). The film released in theatres on March 29 and it is ruling the box office already.

Preity Zinta and Kareena Kapoor often featured in headlines in the 90s and early 2000s for their rift back then. It all began when Preity Zinta signed Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) after Kareena Kapoor declined to be a part of the film. Karan Johar, in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, said that Kareena had asked for a salary equal to that of Shah Rukh Khan, one of the film's two heroes. Therefore, he signed Preity. The incident also snowballed into a fight between Karan Johar and Kareena. "Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid, she's a decade younger than me," KJo wrote in his book. However the duo brought an end to their prolonged fight after Karan Johar announced the birth of Kareena and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan on his X (earlier called Twitter) account on 2016.

During an old episode of Koffee With Karan, Preity Zinta appeared in a clip, where she talked about Kareena Kapoor snubbing her. "Kareena, thank you for Kal Ho Na Ho. Don't hold me for it. You always hold me for it. I don't have any problem with her but I do have a problem when she ignores me. I don't like that. Kareena says hi to me when Karan is around. I think, we are both actors in the Indian film industry, and we should just take a chill pill," Preity said.

In a 2018 interview with news agency PTI, Preity Zinta talked about her "karmic connection" with Kareena Kapoor. "There is a karmic connection between Kareena and me. We both are in very good karma with each other because she said no to Kal Ho Na Ho and I said no to Jab We Met, both of them are iconic and career defining films. People tell me they liked me a lot in Kal Ho Na Ho and I think she did a wonderful job as Geet," Preity said.