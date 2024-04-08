Crew Box Office Collection Day 10: Next Stop For Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon's Film - Rs 60 Crore

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kritisanon)

The box office numbers for Crew surged during its second weekend. On day 10, the chick flick amassed ₹5.27 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the heist-comedy has collected a total of ₹ 58.50 crore at the domestic box office. Released on March 29, the movie has been directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. Crew revolves around the story of three air hostesses who haven't been paid for over 6 months. Their fate takes a turn when they begin smuggling gold to another country. However, their happiness is short-lived as the story takes another unexpected twist. The film stars Kareena Kapoor as Jasmine Kohli, Tabu as Geeta Sethi, and Kriti Sanon as Divya Rana.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share day 9 box office figures of Crew. He wrote, “#Crew emerges a HIT… Biz shoots up on [second] Sat, a strong number on Sun will help it cross ₹ 60 cr mark… The Sat jump is without #Buy1Get1 free ticket incentive, a clear indicator that it has found acceptance from its target audience. [Week 2] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 56.79 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

He further added, “#Crew faces #BMCM and #Maidaan on Wed [10 April]… It ought to have prominent showcasing at urban centres mainly, since its lifetime biz will be dependent on how much it accumulates in the face of competition.”

Before Crew's release, director Rajesh A Krishnan shared that the friendship between the leading trio – Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, was not merely limited to the big screen. The filmmaker also mentioned that there were no ego clashes among the stars. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Rajesh stated, “If it (ego problem) did happen, I wasn't aware of it. Even if there was ego play, I didn't see any because most of my focus was on work. I didn't feel the need to get involved in small talk. Neither did I encourage any of that nor was I pulled into it. Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are all stars who came on board and they knew pretty much what they were getting into.”

Rajesh A Krishnan continued, “I saw they had a lot of respect for each other. There was a lot of chatting going on and I had to stop them saying, ‘Okay, children, the shot is ready.' I almost had to tell them to stop messing and fooling around (laughs).”

Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The movie has been backed collectively by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.