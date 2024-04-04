Diljit Dosanjh Recalls First Meeting With Kareena Kapoor: 'A Huge Moment For Me'

Diljit Dosanjh shared this image. (courtesy: DiljitDosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh, who has collaborated with Kareena Kapoor in Udta Punjab and Crew, recalled his first meeting with the superstar on the podcast show with Ranveer Allahbadia. When asked if he felt starstruck after meeting any star, Diljit said, "My first day of shoot for a Hindi movie was with Kareena Kapoor (in Udta Punjab). At that time, I was like, 'I have watched the movies of this actor. Today I am working with her. So, that was one huge moment."

Diljit continued, "I never ever thought I would even meet her in life. Kareena Ma'am said her team is a big fan of mine and they wanted to take photos. Later, I realised why she said so. Our scene hadn't started yet. Big artists like her cool you down when you're working with them for the first time." Diljit recalled Kareena's warm gesture to make him feel comfortable and said "I felt great."

Diljit Dosanjh is a self-proclaimed Kareena Kapoor fan. After Udta Punjab, he shared screen space with her in Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon. During the promotions of Crew, Diljit shared some stunning BTS photos with Kareena Kapoor. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Tera Ni Mai LOVER." Take a look:

In the song Naina, which is also sung by Diljit, the chemistry of Kareena and the singer-actor stole the spotlight. Sharing the song on his Instagram feed, Diljit wrote, "Get ready to turn up the heat and groove to the most sizzling track of the year!" Take a look:

On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila will be released on Netflix on April 12. The Imtiaz Ali directorial features Parineeti Chopra as the female lead.