Diljit Dosanjh's New Collab - This Time With Rapper Saweetie

Diljit shared this picture. (courtesy: DiljitDosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh's international collaborations are showing no signs of slowing down. First, he wowed us with his track Hass Hass, which featured vocals by Australian pop singer Sia. Then, he surprised fans by joining Ed Sheeran on stage in Mumbai. The two set the stage on fire with their performance to Diljit's hit song Lover. Now, the actor and singer has shared an update about his upcoming song Any Time. He has collaborated with American rapper and singer Saweetie for this one. In a series of pictures shared on Instagram, Diljit and Saweetie are seen wearing bright yellow outfits. In his caption, Diljit wrote, “Brand new song with Icy Girl Saweetie Any Time.” He also added a smiling face with sunglasses and an hourglass emoji to the caption. FYI: Icy Grl was Saweetie's debut single, which was released in 2017. Replying to the post, Saweetie commented, “Let's go!!!!!!” Actor Varun Dhawan posted raising hands emojis, showing his enthusiasm. Singer Jonita Gandhi also chimed in with a simple “Yes.”

In case you missed it, a few days ago, singing sensation Ed Sheeran flew to India for his concert in Mumbai. During his performance, Diljit Dosanjh surprised everyone by joining him on stage. The duo captivated the desi audience when they sang the popular number Lover. Diljit shared a video of this memorable moment on Instagram. The text on top of the video read, “Ed Sheeran singing in Punjabi for the first time.” In the caption, Diljit mentioned, “The Ed Sheeran brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA Chak deya Ge.”

On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila will be released on Netflix on April 12. The Imtiaz Ali directorial features Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. He is also part of The Crew, which will hit theatres on March 29.