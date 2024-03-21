Preity Zinta's Throwback Post Features Salman Khan's Pet Dog Myjaan

Preity shared this image. (courtesy: PreityZinta)

Preity Zinta walked down memory lane and shared a throwback Thursday post for her Instagram fans. Preity shared a picture with Salman Khan's late pet Myjaan. In the picture shared, Preity can be seen posing with Myjaan on the beach of Goa. Preity wrote in the caption, "One of my favourite photos and memory. This was taken in Goa... #Myjaan and me on the beach. She made sure no one came near me I thought I will take her for a walk, but it was definitely the other way around. @beingsalmankhan warned me that she might drag me all over the beach, but I was determined. My arm didn't feel like it was attached to my body anymore but it was soooo much fun ! I'm so happy the moment was captured in this photo.#memories #goa #throwbackthursday #takemeback #ting" FYI, Salman Khan's pet dog Myjaan died in 2009. Take a look:

Preity Zinta loves to post from her travel diaries. A few days back, Preity shared a throwback picture from New Zealand. She wrote in the caption, "One last smile before jumping off! Not a clear photo but the thrill of jumping off the edge was clearly Worth it. Bungee Jumping is not for everyone but if you are the adventure type, this is a must try. The minute I jumped off, this song - (Free Falling )automatically started playing in my head on full blast so I have put it here for the right sound effect." Take a look:

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. They welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021. They are parents to kids Gia and Jai.