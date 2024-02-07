A Glimpse Of Preity Zinta's 'Lazy Afternoon' With Kids Gia And Jai

Preity Zinta with her kids. (courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta blessed our Instagram feeds with oodles of cuteness. The actor shared a couple of pictures with her kids Gia and Jai. Preity revealed that the pictures were taken at her "Home Sweet Home." She captioned the post, "Best thing about rainy days...Lazy afternoon naps full of little kisses from the little ones. There is no joy, no feeling and no love better than this." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #Jai, #Gia, #Babylove, #rainyday, #twins. Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021.

Check out Preity Zinta's post here:

On Tuesday, Preity Zinta shared photos of herself hugging her kids and she wrote, "Only love, love, love. #ting." Check out the post here:

Preity Zinta celebrated her 49th birthday recently and she shared glimpses of it on her Instagram profile. "Thank you to everyone for all the love and for the wonderful wishes. I love you all. Wish you loads of love and light always #Thankyou #Gratitude," the actress captioned the post. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.