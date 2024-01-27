To Bobby Deol On His Birthday, Wishes From Preity Zinta, Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna And Other Co-Stars

Bobby Deol with Preity Zinta in a throwback. (courtesy: realpz)

Bobby Deol turns 55 today. Fans from all across the world and Bollywood stars posted heartfelt wishes on the actor's special day. Let us walk you through all the celeb wishes, one by one. Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture with Bobby Deol from the sets of the film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. In the pic, both Preity and Bobby look cool in their disco-themed attire. In her caption, Preity Zinta wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling Bobby Deol. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, sexiness, good health, success and fun times. I always wanna see you happy my most loved and cherished friend. See you soon, till then keep rocking n shocking everyone around you.”

Responding to Preity Zinta's post, Bobby Deol wrote, “Thanks so much my Preetam Singh,” accompanied by hugs and red hearts emojis. Bobby playfully calls Preity Zinta “Preetam Singh.” This also led to confusion where people started believing that her full name was Preetam Singh Zinta. Read all about it here.

Bobby Deol's Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna shared a special picture on her Instagram Stories. Rashmika said, “Bobby Deol sir, I wish you the happiest birthday. Love always.”

Shilpa Shetty, who has shared the screen space with Bobby Deol in Apne, Karz: The Burden of Truth, and Chor Machaaye Shor, also posted a note on the actor's birthday. She wrote, “My dearest ‘LORD' Bobby, here's to a fantastic year, love, success, and all in abundance because you truly deserve it.”

Kajol shared a throwback picture from the sets of Gupt, her movie with Bobby Deol. In her note, the actress wrote, “Wishing the talented Bobby Deol a day as special as he is! Happy Birthday!”

Riteish Deshmukh posted a collage of two photos. In the first picture, Reteish and Bobby Deol are looking at the camera. The second photo shows Bobby planting a friendly kiss on Riteish's cheek. “Dearest darling Bobby Deol. Have a stupendous birthday my friend - May god shower love, success, and great health on you and the entire family,” read the caption attached to the picture.

Bobby Deol's elder brother Sunny Deol also shared a series of snaps to wish the birthday boy. While captioning the post, Sunny said, “Happy Birthday My Lil," along with the hashtags "Lord Bobby," "Happy Birthday," "My Life," "Brothers" and "Deols."

Bobby's sister Esha Deol wished her brother by sharing his picture on her Instagram Stories with the text, “Happy Birthday Bhaiya! So proud of you.”

On Bobby Deol's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Kanguva shared the actor's first look from the film. The movie's lead Suriya shared Bobby Deol's poster with the caption, “Happy birthday brother…Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva. Guys watch out for him.”

Happy Birthday, Bobby Deol.