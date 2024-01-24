Rashmika Mandanna Had This Much Fun Hanging Out With Her Not So 'Calmer And Wiser' Friends

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmikamandanna )

Rashmika Mandanna has many reasons to celebrate. Her last few releases including Pushpa: The Rising and Animal have been stupendous successes at the box office and her performances have garnered praise from all quarters. As she gets ready for another amazing year, Rashmika Mandanna decided to sprinkle some joy on our social media timelines. To do so, the actress shared two images of herself laughing her heart out with her friends. Rashmika's friends remain hidden from the camera, and we only see them standing behind the actress with their hands sticking out to resemble a portrait of a goddess. Making a fun confession, Rashmika wrote: “Growing up you become calmer and wiser they said. Meanwhile : me and my friends!”

In the post, Rashmika Mandanna looks lovely as ever dressed in a pair of denim shorts and a red shirt.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna made headlines recently for her rumoured engagement with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Reports claimed that the rumoured couple will announce their engagement in February. However, quashing the claims, Vijay Deverakonda, in an interview with Lifestyle Asia, said that he is not getting married or engaged in February. "I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They're just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married,” he was quoted as saying. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have acted together in hits such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

A few weeks ago, Rashmika Mandanna reflected on her professional journey in an Instagram note. She said: “Sometimes you just pause and think. Damn! How did it all happen? When did it all happen? Why did it all happen? And I am so freaking glad - that it all happened! Grateful. Anchored. At peace. Happy! This is everything that I've always dreamed of. I'd have not realised it and would've kept running towards something I don't even know what, but being with the right people makes you realise that sometimes you should just pause and realise that - this is it! This is what the lil girl grew up dreaming about.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule.