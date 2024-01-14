Rashmika Mandanna Poses Adorably Wearing Her Many Hats. See Pics

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has treated herself to a holiday and boy, does she deserve it. The actress is riding high on the success of her film Animal, one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. While the superstar has not shared where she spent her vacation days, Rashmika did post some images from the holiday. She also shared with fans glimpses of the souvenir she brought back home. In an Instagram post, Rashmika Mandanna posted a series of pictures of herself holidaying. All the images had one thing in common – an Asian conical hat that is sitting pretty on her head. Rashmika was so taken by the hat, common in countries like Vietnam, that she brought it back home, she confessed. Sharing the images, Rashmika said, “Was so obsessed with this hat that it came back home with me.”

Check out the post here:

On the personal front, Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be dating co-star Vijay Deverakonda. A report by News18 Telugu shared that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are planning to announce their engagement in February. As a result, in the comments under Rashmika Mandanna's post fans made several references to Vijay Deverakonda and their rumoured relationship. Under Vijay Deverakonda's post last week also fans were seen dropping congratulatory messages. Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda also shared vacation pictures on his timeline, a few days ago.

Sharing the images which appeared to have been clicked at dinner, he said: “When you have laughter fits.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have acted together in hits such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

On the work front, Rashmika in a post thanked fans for their love towards Animal. She wrote in a gratitude note: “Look 1 of 2024 for Animal success meet. A lot of chaos I must tell you but all worth it. Must most definitely thank my team for this. PS: Thank you for your love for Animal. While shooting conversations would mostly revolve around ‘we are making this film for our audience, hope they like it??' to now it being ‘we made it.!! we made this film for our audience and hell yeah!! they love it..!!' So Thankyou.!! Our smiles today in success meets or otherwise is all because of you..Thank you for making it all so worth it!”

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next in Pushpa 2: The Rule.