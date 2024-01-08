On This Vijay Deverakonda Pic, The Comments Are Obviously About 'Crushmika,' Sorry, Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: VijayDeverakonda)

There is no denying that Vijay Deverakonda is a national heartthrob and his co-star of several projects, Rashmika Mandanna is the national crush. So, when rumours of the two dating made headlines, fans were thrilled. Now, reports of the stars getting engaged in February are going viral on social media. To say that fans are excited about this rumour is an understatement. Need proof? Just take a look at the comment section of Vijay Deverakonda's latest Instagram post. The actor has posted three pictures in which he is seen laughing after having what appears to be a delicious meal. Sharing the images, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “When you have laughter fits.” The comments, however, are mostly dedicated to Rashmika Mandanna and the actors' dating life. Teasing the stars, one fan wrote: “Photos taken by one and only Rashmika.” Another said, “Kal Rashmika ka post aayega same place me [Tomorrow Rashmika will post an image from the same place],” referring to past uploads by the actors with a similar background, which only strengthened the dating rumours. “Engagement soon with Crushmika,” one fan wrote, referring to the actress' moniker [Crush + Rashmika].

Several others congratulated the actor on his purported engagement.

Check out the images here:

As mentioned above, a report by News18 Telugu has shared that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are planning to make an announcement regarding their engagement in the second week of February. It must be noted that the two stars have never admitted to being in a relationship and have often referred to each other as close friends.

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have also been “shipped” by celebrities. During the promotional events for her latest film Animal, Rashmika found herself on the set of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable with NBK 2. On the show, Rashmika was tasked with choosing between two posters – Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Just as Rashmika was about to respond, Ranbir interjected, addressing Balakrishna, "Ask Rashmika, who is the better hero." Later, Rashmika was asked to call Vijay and put him on speaker. Seizing the opportunity, Nandamuri Balakrishna prompted Vijay Deverakonda to declare, "I love Rashmika," over the phone, eliciting another round of cheers and giving the actress a reason to blush.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have acted together in hits such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.